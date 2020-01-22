Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based band ChowRaasta carves out a niche in music lovers' minds

With 97.1 thousand subscribers on Youtube and increasing number of performances across pubs and colleges in Hyderabad, ChowRaasta is teeming with new ideas and songs.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

ChowRaasta band

ChowRaasta band

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With 97.1 thousand subscribers on Youtube and increasing number of performances across pubs and colleges in Hyderabad, ChowRaasta is teeming with new ideas and songs. After two hit originals – Maya and Oorelipota Mama – this local band is set to release another original by the end of January. It has already carved itself a niche in the pub music circuit with its folk-flavoured songs set to Reggae tune. 

Saying that they want to write more songs on social issues, Ram Miryala, vocalist, says: "Our new song exhorts people to look beyond their own problems and take care of others too. We do not want Maya to become the face of ChowRaasta. It was a commercial song with catchy lyrics to reach out to the young audience, and it has served the purpose. Now that a few million people are listening to us, we have more responsibility." The band has Ram and Bala on the vocals, Yashwant on keyboard, Akshay on drums, Anant on bass guitar and Srinivas on guitar. 

Incidentally, four of the band members had worked for a radio station earlier and that is where they met. They found that they were all musically inclined and were into creative pursuits. After bonding over several jamming sessions at Kasol and some market research, they decided to respond to their true calling.

"We started an year back. The journey started with four of us – Ram, me, Bala and Yashwant. We decided that we would go on stage in six months after working on content. We all have different points of view and come from different schools of thought. But at one point, our thoughts do converge. That’s why we named our band ChowRaasta, a place where four paths meet. The name also refers to the Rastafarian movement as our music is heavily influenced by Reggae," says Srinivas. 

Besides singing their originals, the band also likes to perform old Telugu numbers written by Telugu cultural icons like Goreti Venkanna and Gaddar. "We want to touch social issues through our music, but we do not want to sound preachy. One of our favourite songs is Samara Simha Dora written by Goreti Venkanna. We admire how he puts across his points subtly, and he even came to one of our jam sessions. We also like to sing Madana Sundari by Gaddar. We sing anything that we feel emotionally connected to," the team adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ChowRaasta Oorelipota Mama Reggae tune Ram Miryala
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp