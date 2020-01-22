Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Heritage Trust to move Telangana HC on heritage works

HHT founder Deepak Gir claimed that he had a conversation with former Chief Secretary SK Joshi regarding HHT maintaining heritage buildings in 2019.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:52 AM

HYDERABAD:  Alleging that the State government has not been able to protect heritage structures in the city, Hyderabad Heritage Trust (HHT) has decided to approach the High Court so that it can take up works on its own.

HHT founder Deepak Gir said that a case will be filed by advocate Ramakant Reddy on behalf of HHT "to seek relief either in the form of a directive to the government to revive heritage or permit civil society to do so." 

Gir claimed that he had a conversation with former Chief Secretary SK Joshi regarding HHT maintaining heritage buildings in 2019. "Dr Joshi suggested we select five buildings to start with and asked me to submit two letters highlighting which buildings we sought permission to keep clean throughout the year and a letter requesting permission to start conservation of Hill Fort Palace," Gir said.

"On the subject of possible reuse of Hill Fort it was suggested that we consider turning Hill Fort into a hub for Hyderabad’s cultural legacy, open and accessible to all citizens. He agreed the proposal had merit and the above letters were submitted on Sept 24, 2019 seeking permission to maintain Hill Fort Palace, Khurshid Jah Baradari, Mahbub Mansion, Nizamiah Observatory and Shaikpet Sarai," Gir further said. 

