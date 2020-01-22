Home Cities Hyderabad

Indian-origin Kenyan citizen held in Hyderabad after three years for failing to deposit PF amount

  A Kenyan citizen of Indian origin, who had fled India three years ago after failing to deposit his employees’ PF amount in their account, was arrested by the Hyderabad police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Kenyan citizen of Indian origin, who had fled India three years ago after failing to deposit his employees' PF amount in their account, was arrested by the Hyderabad police. The offender, Pranaw Tiwari, the CEO of M/s Waterbucks Technologies Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based software firm, has been accused of cheating his employees to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore.

Also, he failed to pay them salary for several months. He relinquished his Indian citizenship and left the country in 2016. The fraud was reported to the police by over 60 employees after the company shut down. But by then, the accused had fled to Nairobi in Kenya.

Sources said that Pranaw and his family members relinquished their Indian citizenship and obtained Kenyan citizenship. According to the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011, the country permits dual citizenship, whereas the the Constitution of India does not allow the same. Since his citizenship was no longer valid in India, he had to apply for the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

"In 2016, we had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC). Recently, we received information that Pranaw would be reaching Hyderabad on Monday. We deployed special teams at the airport and arrested him," said Ch Kushalkar, ACP (Central Crime Station). He added that the accused was eyeing other business opportunities in India being an OCI-holder.

