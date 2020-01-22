Inter student hangs herself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student, Ratlavath Sireesha committed suicide at her residence in Alwal on Tuesday. She was found hanging at her house, said police officials. Seventeen-year-old Sireesha was an Inter IInd year student at the Government Girls (residential) College in Secunderabad. The victim had come home for Sankranti and was supposed to return after the festival.

But she did not report back to the hostel. Meanwhile, on Monday, as an exam was scheduled at the hostel, the warden called Sireesha’s parents to inquire about her absence. Sireesha spoke to the warden and said she would reach in time for the exam to be held in the afternoon.

After this, her parents and brother left for work, leaving Sireesha alone at home. When her brother returned from work in the evening, he found his sister’s footwear near the door which was locked from inside. He called her, but there was no response. He broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The Alwal police registered a case and handed Sireesha’s body over to the family after post-mortem. While family members are clueless about the cause of death, police are probing various angles. They are investigating whether Sireesha took the extreme step due to academic stress. "Once formalities are completed, we will speak to her family members in detail," police said.