Youngster killed in drunken brawl in Hyderabad's Kukatpally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An argument between friends led to the murder of one person at Kukatpally late Monday night. According to cops, the victim T Sudheer was stabbed with a broken beer bottle. On inquiry police found that Sudheer along with his friends Naveen, Kiran and Rambabu went to an open ground at Khaitlapur for consuming liquor.

They were joined by other friends Saber and Harshavardhan. After sometime, Rambabu, Harshavardha and Kiran left the place, while Sudheer, Naveen and Saber stayed on. Sudheer had a brawl with his friends while they were consuming liquor. In a fit of rage, Saber attacked Sudheer with a broken liquor bottle.