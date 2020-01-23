11th edition of Splendor of Masters to present melange of maestros

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Splendor of Masters in its 11th edition will present a melange of maestros such as Carnatic Guitarist Prassana, Shilpa Rao with N’Faly Kouyate (Guinea) and Ustad Shujaat Khan with Koh Saxman (Thailand) who will showcase fusion and contemporary presentations in Hyderabad on Saturday. This year’s ‘Splendor of Masters’ artistes will present an innovative format of solos and jugalbandis featuring genres like Hindustani, Carnatic, ghazals as well as fusion and contemporary music.

Noted guitarist Prassana will present a Carnatic fusion. He is the pioneer in presenting Carnatic music on a guitar. The second presentation of the evening is by Bollywood’s leading female vocalist Shilpa Rao who will collaborate with international Kora player N’FalyKouyate to present ghazals and contemporary songs. Kora is an ancient African instrument. This 21 stringed instrument is played by both hands, that resembles the music of the harp. The third presentation is another collaborative act presented by the legendary Ustad Shujaat Khan and saxophone player from Thailand, ‘Koh Saxman’.

The artistes are:

Prasanna

Prasanna currently resides in New York. He is a rare guitarist, working in a large variety of genres with equal mastery - whether it is Rock, Jazz, Heavy Metal, Carnatic, World or Tamil Film Music especially with AR Rahman.

Shilap Rao & N’FalyKouyate

Shilpa Rao commenced her training at the age of 13 under Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. She has “enhanced” her reputation by modulating and experimenting with her voice and has has also recorded with most of the leading stalwarts of the Indian film industry.

N’Faly Kouyate

An award-winning Guinean musician is a member of the Mandinka ethnic group of West Africa. N’Faly Kouyate, is a multi-talented artist coming from a deeply traditional background.

Ustad Shujaat Khan with Koh Saxman

Ustad Shujaat Khan, One of the greatest North Indian classical musicians of his generation belongs to the Imdad Khan gharana of the sitar. He has performed throughout Asia, Africa, North America, and Europe. Koh Saxman, a familiar name to the Thai audience as a Saxophone Artist has been mastering this art for over 20 years. He has toured with his band in Asia, Europe and Mid-East.