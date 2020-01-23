'Clean environment, green environment' at Gitam Deemed-to-be University campus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gitam Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad is observing Pakhwada from January 16-30. This has the vision to conduct mainstream swachhata activities across the Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) of India. During this period certain swachhata related activities are to be undertaken by HEIs. As a part of this program, the first-day swachhta pledge taking ceremony was held at GITAM. As part of this, students planted fruit-bearing saplings at GITAM campus. About 75 volunteers from the School of Science, School of Pharmacy and School of Technology took part in this.

Other than these programmes, other parallel events like cleanliness drives, talk shows, fit India, competitions regarding swachhta and water conservation like- (speech, poster making, are also organised.

GITAM Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. N Siva Prasad, School of Technology Principal Prof N Seetaramaiah, School of Science Principal Prof.

GA Rama Rao, Students Affairs Director Prof. A Sreeram, Mechanical Department HoD Prof. P Eswariah, Estate Officer Mohan, Horticulture officer Sarath, NSS Coordinator, PV Nagendra Kumar, NSS Officers, faculty, students have been part of these events.