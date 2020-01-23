Home Cities Hyderabad

Demand for SCB merger with GHMC gets shriller

The residents point out that when the SCB is compared with other cantonments in Pune and Delhi, they fall short in terms of budget allocation, infrastructure, development, sewerage and water supply.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Senior BJP leader Girish Bapta’s comment on abolishing all Cantonments in the country, has caused a domino effect among other Cantonments. Days after his remark at the Pune Cantonment meeting, several residents in Secunderabad Cantonment have raised similar demand.

At the time when the Secunderabad Cantonment elections are round the corner, the demand to dissolve Secunderabad Cantonment has become shriller.  The residents point out that when the SCB is compared with other cantonments in Pune and Delhi, they fall short in terms of budget allocation, infrastructure development, sewerage and water supply.  The SCB does not have its own city planning department nor a master plan either.  Stating that the SCB has outlived its purpose, the residents wants the Cantonment Board to be dissolved and merged with the GHMC.  

“Army is meant to give security and not to run a municipal administration. The Army officers (who heads the SCB) don’t need to look into affairs of civilians. We agree with the BJP leader’s comment that the Cantonments are irrelevant now and only remnants of the British era,” said Jeetender Surana, general secretary, ACCIWA Cantt,  India.

Another resident and member of IAC Association S Chandrasekhar, said “The concept of Cantonments  was adopted by the Britishers and now it is not required. Under the garb of the defence budget, a lot of public money is being wasted for constructing golf and other clubs, which was also confirmed by Controller Audit General (CAG) and Public Account Committee(PAC) reports,” he said.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board has a population of 2,17,910 and has eight wards. “Secunderabad Cantonment, which is the biggest Cantonment in the country, has come last in Swachhta rankings. Unlike GHMC, we do not have proper water supply, despite being charged more for water supply. If we are paying equal taxes to the State government why don’t we get equal treatment? To resolve these issues we want the SCB to be merged with GHMC,” says Telukunta Arunjyothi Gupta, a resident. 

Poor infrastructure
When compared to other Cantonments in Pune and Delhi, the Secunderabad Cantonment falls short in terms of budget allocation, infrastructure development, sewerage and water supply. It does not have its own city planning department

