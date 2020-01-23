Home Cities Hyderabad

Fifth edition of Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival to give platform to young talent

The fifth edition of Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) is  a five-day feast of Carnatic music is to be held at Shilparamam from January 29

Published: 23rd January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

singing

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming up at the end of this month is a tribute to Thyagaraja which gives platforms to the young and upcoming talent of the twin states as much as senior musicians and veteran artistes. Classical-music lovers will get to see artistes of several generations take to the stage and present the creations of the great saint-composer Thyagaraja. The audience will also have an opportunity to sing along with these famous musicians on the final day during the brindagaanam or Group Singing of the Pancharatna krithis. The renowned musician-sister-duo Hyderabad Sisters will be felicitated and there will be live paintings too.

The fifth edition of Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) is a five-day feast of Carnatic music from January 29 to February 2 at Shilparamam, Madhapur. All events are free and open to the public. It is being organised by Sanksriti Foundation in association with Shilparamam, Hyderabad. The inaugural day evening will feature a concert by N C Kousik Kalyan (Vocal) accompanied by Bhatti Pawan Singh (Violin), P Srinivasa Gopalan (Mridangam) and  R Srikanth (Kanjira). This will be followed by another vocal performance--by  Saroja and  Sujatha aka TK Sisters, accompanied by  Bhatti Pawan Singh (Violin),  SA Phanibhushan (Mridangam) and   R Srikanth (Kanjira). The day’s concluding concert will feature two vocalists  B Indira Kameswara Rao and  Neti Sarala accompanied by the same artists as in the first concert.

As the organisers say: “We are attempting to present a large variety of compositions of Thyagaraja and also ensure that connoisseurs get to listen to both rare and well-known lyrics. Also, by featuring several artistes each day, the audience gets to listen to a variety of banis or schools of music. Moreover, we are presenting vocalists and instrumentalists who represent three generations of performers. W are aiming to provide a platform to meritorious young artistes who deserve recognition.”

The second day will start with a vocal concert by K Shyam Kumar accompanied by  Peravali Nanda Kumar (Violin),  Peravali Jayabhaskar (Mridangam), and SA Phanibhushan (Ghatam). The day’s highlight will be a concert by violinist  Annavarapu Ramaswamy (Violin) accompanied by  Peravali Nanda Kumar (Violin),  Peravali Jayabhaskar (Mridangam),  The HTAMF  third day will begin with a vocal concert-Pallavi (Violin),  Ch Ramakrishna (Mridangam) and  Minjur M Yagnaraman (Morsing).

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thyagaraja tribute event Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp