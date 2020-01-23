Fifth edition of Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival to give platform to young talent

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming up at the end of this month is a tribute to Thyagaraja which gives platforms to the young and upcoming talent of the twin states as much as senior musicians and veteran artistes. Classical-music lovers will get to see artistes of several generations take to the stage and present the creations of the great saint-composer Thyagaraja. The audience will also have an opportunity to sing along with these famous musicians on the final day during the brindagaanam or Group Singing of the Pancharatna krithis. The renowned musician-sister-duo Hyderabad Sisters will be felicitated and there will be live paintings too.

The fifth edition of Hyderabad Thyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) is a five-day feast of Carnatic music from January 29 to February 2 at Shilparamam, Madhapur. All events are free and open to the public. It is being organised by Sanksriti Foundation in association with Shilparamam, Hyderabad. The inaugural day evening will feature a concert by N C Kousik Kalyan (Vocal) accompanied by Bhatti Pawan Singh (Violin), P Srinivasa Gopalan (Mridangam) and R Srikanth (Kanjira). This will be followed by another vocal performance--by Saroja and Sujatha aka TK Sisters, accompanied by Bhatti Pawan Singh (Violin), SA Phanibhushan (Mridangam) and R Srikanth (Kanjira). The day’s concluding concert will feature two vocalists B Indira Kameswara Rao and Neti Sarala accompanied by the same artists as in the first concert.

As the organisers say: “We are attempting to present a large variety of compositions of Thyagaraja and also ensure that connoisseurs get to listen to both rare and well-known lyrics. Also, by featuring several artistes each day, the audience gets to listen to a variety of banis or schools of music. Moreover, we are presenting vocalists and instrumentalists who represent three generations of performers. W are aiming to provide a platform to meritorious young artistes who deserve recognition.”

The second day will start with a vocal concert by K Shyam Kumar accompanied by Peravali Nanda Kumar (Violin), Peravali Jayabhaskar (Mridangam), and SA Phanibhushan (Ghatam). The day’s highlight will be a concert by violinist Annavarapu Ramaswamy (Violin) accompanied by Peravali Nanda Kumar (Violin), Peravali Jayabhaskar (Mridangam), The HTAMF third day will begin with a vocal concert-Pallavi (Violin), Ch Ramakrishna (Mridangam) and Minjur M Yagnaraman (Morsing).