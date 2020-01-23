Hyderabad man gets life sentence after 9 years for raping minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor, who was raped and assaulted by her neighbour in 2011, got justice after nine long years. The victim was only 15 when the ghastly incident took place.

The courts have now found the man guilty and have sentenced him to life imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on him, of which Rs 75,000 to be awarded to the victim.

Though the case was filed in 2011, it was caught between two courts which ultimately came up for hearing in the special court for offences against women in 2013.

“Since the POCSO laws were non-existent until 2012, the case was tried in the special sessions court for the trial of atrocities against women,” said K Pratap Reddy, the public prosecutor in the case. The man, who is now 33, wound now serve a life sentence after being on bail for nearly nine years.