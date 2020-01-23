Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad youth stabbed by friend while consuming liquor raises doubts over police patrolling

The incident of a youth being killed by a friend of his after a drunken brawl has created fresh security concerns in the city. 

23rd January 2020

By Express News Service

The gory incident took place when six young men went to an open ground at Khaitlapur near Kukatpally for a liquor party on Monday night. The question that arises is how police patrol failed to notice these six youngsters drinking in the open at night. After the Disha rape and murder incident, police across the State, especially in Hyderabad, had increased patrolling ensuring the safety of the women.  

On Monday night, the accused Saber was drinking with his friends Naveen, Kiran, Rambabu, Harshavardhan, and the victim T Sudheer. A quarrel ensued and Saber stabbed Sudheer with a broken beer bottle. Sudheer, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was declared brought dead. 

“Immediately after stabbing the victim, Saber fled from the crime scene. Special teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” said Kukatpally Inspector B Laxminarayana Reddy. 

