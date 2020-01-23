Peaceful urban local bodies polling in Cyberabad, Rachakonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polls for urban local bodies in and around Hyderabad passed off peacefully in an incident-free manner except for minor verbal exchanges by political parties on Wednesday. Senior police officials Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates monitored the situation at the sensitive and hypersensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

Security has been beefed up and Section 144 was imposed near the polling booths. However, heated verbal exchanges with allegations of foul play were witnessed in almost all the municipalities and municipal corporations. The police managed to pacify the crowds.