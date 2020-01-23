PIL seeks to stop anti-CAA stir on January 25 at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A writ petition was filed in Telangana High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the State government and police not to grant permission to any protests and demonstrations against the CAA and National Register of Citizens to be held on the midnight of January 25 at Charminar by the MIM and United Muslims Action Committee.

Petitioner T Uma Mahendra submitted that granting permission to the proposed protest at a sensitive place like Charminar would create a law and order problem in the city. As for the proposed stir, officials have failed to take any action against unauthorised advertisements. Principal secretary to home, DGP, city police commissioner, presidents of AIMIM and UMAC and others were named as respondents.