Three Hyderabad Class X students go missing, leaves behind note

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Class X boys of St Theresa School at AS Rao Nagar went missing from Tuesday. The boys purportedly left a note requesting their patents not to search for them.

The missing children have been identified as M Charan, Y Samuel, and Hemanth Krishna. All of them are 15-years-old.

According to police, the missing persons left their respective homes on the pretext of going to school. As the boys didn’t return home in the evening, their parents inquired with the school only to learn that they didn’t attend the school. The worried parents then lodged a missing complaint with the police. Later they found a note purportedly written by one of the boys, who went missing asking their parents not to search for them.