Young filmmakers shine at Montage- the National Student Film Festival in Hyderabad

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Young Film buffs from across the country listen intently to ace Telugu director Sukumar as he talks about the various technicalities and nuances of filmmaking. The fourth edition of the Montage- the National Student Film Festival at the St. Mary’s College saw hundreds of independent short film makers screen their work to an esteemed jury.

This initiative by the Mass Communication department of St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda is aimed bringing together talent and passion for filmmaking on an encouraging platform. “We have received 62 short films and documentaries from students from across the country. We’ve had entries from students of famous filmmaking schools like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and Film and Television Institute of India,” says Aarti Sreenath, a final year Mass Communication student of St.Mary’s from the organizing committee.

Among the winners are the trio- Anuja Premika, Desiree D’Souza and Neha Joshi from St.Francis Hyderabad who have received a special mention from the Jury for their documentary film titled Unfair. “Our documentary revolves around the discrimination faced by young girls in the country on the basis of color and appearance. We have interviewed several people ranging from a dermatologist to a photographer to get their inputs on the discrimination. It was quite an exhilarating experience to shoot this film and being the only entrants from Hyderabad to win an award is very encouraging,” says Anuja, a final year PG student from the Mass Communication department of St.Francis.

St. Mary’s is supposedly the one of the few colleges in Hyderabad dedicated to provide vast exposure to the students of mass communication. The lecturers seem to have taken a back seat in conducting this event, as the students are seen working constantly to make sure the event goes as planned. “We make sure that the students get the chance to visit the most important film festivals in the country.

Four years ago, the then batch of Mass Communication insisted that we start a short film competition in our college. Though the idea seemed impractical in the beginning, we let the students take up the challenge and conduct the event. It was a great success and has been ever since,” says Dr. Joseph Krishnadas, the HOD of Mass Communication, St. Mary’s College. The event saw the coming together of different languages and different ideologies which is what constitutes the idea of the St.Mary’s institute behind conducting this national film festival.