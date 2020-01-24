1,500 flyers to be screened every week for Coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 1,500 passengers will be screened for Coronavirus every week at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad via thermal imaging.

Speaking to Express, Dr Anuradha Medoju, chief of the Airport Health Organisation, said, “Presently, only passengers (around 265 to 285) of a Cathay Pacific flight, which flies directly from Hong Kong to Hyderabad five times a week, are being screened right after they de-board and before the immigration procedure.” The passengers are also given a self-declaration form and quizzed about their travel history and health issues.

“If a suspected case is noticed, the person will be relocated to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, where samples will be collected and sent to NIV, Pune. An isolation ward has also been prepared,” said Medoju.