2 rescue leopards released into Telangana's Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Two leopards that were rescued in the last week and sent to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad were released on Thursday in Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials reForest officials release a rescued leopard into Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Thursday lease a rescued leopard into Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Hyderabad on Thursday

Forest officials release a rescued leopard into Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two leopards that were rescued in the last week and sent to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad were released on Thursday in Amrabad Tiger Reserve. One leopard was rescued in Nalgonda on January 14 and the other was rescued from a residential area in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district on January 20. 

Forest department officials told Express that the leopards were not released in the reserved forests close to areas from where they were rescued as they might again venture into human habitations. They said there is plenty of prey and space for the leopards in the tiger reserve.

However, conservationists have raised concerns over this move and said the tiger reserve is turning a dumping ground for rescued wild animals. Last year, a leopard rescued from ICRISAT campus near Patancheru was released into the tiger reserve and before that, a bear rescued from Medak was also sent to Amrabad. Often, deer from Mrugavani and Mahavir Harina Vanasthali national parks in outskirts of Hyderabad are also translocated to Amrabad. 

Speaking to Express, conservationist and assistant professor at zoology department in Osmania University, Dr C Srinivasulu, said, “In Mumbai, when leopards are rescued after they venture out from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, they are released in some other forest because the density of leopards in the national park is very high. I do not think that is the case with the forests located close to the areas from where these leopards were rescued.” 

