65-year-old jailed for sexually abusing girl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court on Thursday sentenced a 65-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years for sexually assaulting an minor girl student. The offender, Mohammed Khaisar Ahmad, was a helper of a private school bus in the city and was found guilty of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl for nearly 2 years in the bus.

The incident dates back to November 2017 when the accused misbehaved with the girl by touching her private parts and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. After reaching home, the girl informed the matter to her father, who filed a complaint with the police following which he was booked and arrested.

The prosecution led by advocate K Pratap Reddy proved the charges by vetting the victim’s statement in the court using video recording and photographs for identification. The judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under Sections 354, 354-A and 506 of the IPC and POCSO Act.