Cops say no to anti-CAA meeting at Charminar

HYDERABAD: Hours after the VHP held a press conference to urge the Hyderabad police to not permit the AIMIM to hold an anti-CAA protest meeting at Charminar on the night of January 25, the police has rejected permission for the protest.

Reacting to the police decision, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Police rejected permission for a protest meeting at Charminar, they’d advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground, which we’ve accepted. So, the Poets’ Protest Meeting against #CAA_NRC_NPR will begin on 25th night & we’ll welcome India’s Republic Day by hoisting tiranga (Flag) at 12 AM.”

Earlier, ‘Alliance against CAA and NRC’, the organisers of the Poets’ Protest Meeting, in a press statement said: “The goal of the event is to not only celebrate the Republic of India and its Constitution but to also emphasise on the dangers to it from CAA, NPR and NRC.”

The event will see the participation of several Urdu and Hindi poets including Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya.

VHP’s opposition

Earlier in the day, VHP members, while stating that Asaduddin Owaisi is misleading and provoking Muslims in the State over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urged the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to not permit him to hoist national flag on the midnight of January 25.

VHP central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu said, “If they have any problem over CAA, then they should go to the court and challenge the Act.““With conducting such these rallies and protests, Owaisi is just spreading lies about CAA that the Act is against Indian Muslims, which is not true. These people are exploiting the people in this name of religion,” the VHP member added.

The motive of the proposed gathering is to give inflammatory speeches and thereby encourage the mob to demolish the Bhagyalaksmi temple, which is situated at Charminar, he said. When asked why AIMIM should not be permitted to hold the protest, if both pro-CAA and anti-CAA protests were held in the State before, he said, “In Owaisi’s rally, anti-nation and religious slogans are raised. No Muslim in our country is persecuted, but Owaisi spreads fear among the Muslim community thought these rallies, just to create unrest in the country.”

BJP writes to CP

A BJP delegation, led by party’s State unit chief K Laxman, also made a representation to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, asking him to not give permission for AIMIM’s anti-CAA rally scheduled for January 25. In their representation, the BJP team also reminded the Police Commissioner that police have denied permission for all pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rallies in the recent past.