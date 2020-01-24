Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops say no to anti-CAA meeting at Charminar

Reacting to the police decision, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Police rejected permission for protest meeting at Charminar,

Published: 24th January 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Government Nizamia Tibbi College protest at Charminar;

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hours after the VHP held a press conference to urge the Hyderabad police to not permit the AIMIM to hold an anti-CAA protest meeting at Charminar on the night of January 25, the police has rejected permission for the protest. 

Reacting to the police decision, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Police rejected permission for a protest meeting at Charminar, they’d advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground, which we’ve accepted. So, the Poets’ Protest Meeting against #CAA_NRC_NPR will begin on 25th night & we’ll welcome India’s Republic Day by hoisting tiranga (Flag) at 12 AM.”

Earlier, ‘Alliance against CAA and NRC’, the organisers of the Poets’ Protest Meeting, in a press statement said: “The goal of the event is to not only celebrate the Republic of India and its Constitution but to also emphasise on the dangers to it from CAA, NPR and NRC.”

The event will see the participation of several Urdu and Hindi poets including Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya. 

VHP’s opposition 

Earlier in the day, VHP members, while stating that Asaduddin Owaisi is misleading and provoking Muslims in the State over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urged the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to not permit him to hoist national flag on the midnight of January 25. 

VHP central joint general secretary Y Raghavulu said, “If they have any problem over CAA, then they should go to the court and challenge the Act.““With conducting such these rallies and protests, Owaisi is just spreading lies about CAA that the Act is against Indian Muslims, which is not true. These people are exploiting the people in this name of religion,” the VHP member added.

The motive of the proposed gathering is to give inflammatory speeches and thereby encourage the mob to demolish the Bhagyalaksmi temple, which is situated at Charminar, he said. When asked why AIMIM should not be permitted to hold the protest, if both pro-CAA and anti-CAA protests were held in the State before, he said, “In Owaisi’s rally, anti-nation and religious slogans are raised. No Muslim in our country is persecuted, but Owaisi spreads fear among the Muslim community thought these rallies, just to create unrest in the country.”

BJP writes to CP
A BJP delegation, led by party’s State unit chief K Laxman, also made a representation to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, asking him to not give permission for AIMIM’s anti-CAA rally scheduled for January 25. In their representation, the BJP team also reminded the Police Commissioner that police have denied permission for all pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rallies in the recent past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti CAA protest Charminar stopped
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp