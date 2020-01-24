Dog bites decreasing in city: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the rabid dog attack earlier this week in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) chief veterinary officer, in a press release on Thursday, said, “Dog bite cases are decreasing every year. No death due to rabies has been reported so far.”

He added that the GHMC was strictly following the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001. “A total of 39,346 dogs were sterilised in 2019-20 so far. This apart, 62,139 street dogs were given anti-rabies vaccination,” he added. Once bitten, the victim can approach the nearest urban primary healthcare centre for vaccination. Twitter handle for plaints The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC launched a Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) page on Twitter, enabling citizens to post civic complaints under the GHMC limits.

Be it unauthorised erection of banners, flexis, cutouts, wall posters or writings, citizens can report their concerns by tagging the handle @CEC_EVDM.