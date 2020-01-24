Hyderabad police announce hackathon winners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To incorporate new technologies into policing, WE Hub, in collaboration with Hyderabad City Police, had hosted a hackathon inviting young innovators and start-ups to resolve problems in sectors like cyber-security and crimes against women and children. The winners for the hackathon were announced on Thursday and were awarded Rs 20,000 each.

These four teams will now further develop their ideas with the support of the platform. The winner of the 36-hour long hackathon that was held from January 18 to 19 was ProjectD, a prototype built by students for curbing sound pollution.

The three runners-up who won Rs 20 000 each were Life of a Girl, a mobile app designed by Hyderabad IIIT students for the prevention of crime towards women and children; Cyber Knights, a plugin to prevent cybercrime developed by students from CVR College; and Bietians, a hardware device designed by students to sense and prevent traffic accidents by mapping the most accident-prone routes and creating quicker access for ambulances. Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar stated that, “Technology using machine learning and artificial intelligence is the need of the hour. We encourage young minds to arrive at innovative solutions to address the most pressing problems and improve policing.”