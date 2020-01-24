Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad teacher booked for thrashing 9-year-old student

A Class IV student of an international school in LB Nagar was allegedly thrashed by his drawing teacher after he tore a few pages out of his notebook on Wednesday.

Published: 24th January 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class IV student of an international school in LB Nagar was allegedly thrashed by his drawing teacher after he tore a few pages out of his notebook on Wednesday. The minor’s parents approached police regarding the matter on Thursday, following which a case was registered against the teacher. The teacher, meanwhile, lodged a plaint against the boy’s father for allegedly attacking him. 

According to LB Nagar police, the 9-year-old studying in Pallavi Aware International School tore a few pages out of his notebook while he was in class. The drawing teacher Midatada Srinu, who saw the torn pages, allegedly thrashed the boy and punched him in the head. The blow was so harsh that the child fainted. 

After returning home from school, he told his parents about the incident. They immediately took him to a private hospital, where he had to undergo a series of tests. When the parents approached the school regarding the matter, the school authorities reportedly scoffed at their complaint and challenged them to take up the matter with the police. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Midatada Srinu lodged a complaint stating that the boy’s father barged into his classroom, abused and threatened him with dire consequences. He further said that the parent held him by his collar and dragged him to the school’s entrance, after which he thrashed him. Even as the principal and other staff tried to break them off, the parent continued to beat him, the complaint said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad teacher booked Hyderabad teacher beats studenst
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp