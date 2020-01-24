Hyderabad teacher booked for thrashing 9-year-old student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class IV student of an international school in LB Nagar was allegedly thrashed by his drawing teacher after he tore a few pages out of his notebook on Wednesday. The minor’s parents approached police regarding the matter on Thursday, following which a case was registered against the teacher. The teacher, meanwhile, lodged a plaint against the boy’s father for allegedly attacking him.

According to LB Nagar police, the 9-year-old studying in Pallavi Aware International School tore a few pages out of his notebook while he was in class. The drawing teacher Midatada Srinu, who saw the torn pages, allegedly thrashed the boy and punched him in the head. The blow was so harsh that the child fainted.

After returning home from school, he told his parents about the incident. They immediately took him to a private hospital, where he had to undergo a series of tests. When the parents approached the school regarding the matter, the school authorities reportedly scoffed at their complaint and challenged them to take up the matter with the police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Midatada Srinu lodged a complaint stating that the boy’s father barged into his classroom, abused and threatened him with dire consequences. He further said that the parent held him by his collar and dragged him to the school’s entrance, after which he thrashed him. Even as the principal and other staff tried to break them off, the parent continued to beat him, the complaint said.