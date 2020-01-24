Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Nizamat Jung Library to re-open after 2 decades

TMREIS took up restoration work of library that was shut since ’93 

Published: 24th January 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sir Nizamat Jung Memorial Library that was recently renovated, at Narayanguda in Hyderabad

Sir Nizamat Jung Memorial Library that was recently renovated, at Narayanguda in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sir Nizamat Jung Memorial Library in Narayanguda, that has been shut for around two decades, will be thrown open to the public soon.  The library was closed since 1993, perhaps a little later, according to locals. It was completely forgotten until Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) took the library on lease from Telangana State Waqf Board and initiated the restoration works from June 2018. TMREIS will soon officially inaugurate ‘The House of Wisdom’ or Nizamat Jung Memorial Library. 

Since the library was closed for almost two decades, many books had fallen prey to termites. “Thankfully, 90 per cent of the books have been restored,” said Mohammed Azam, conservator of the library.

There are over 10,000 hardcover, leatherbound, and cloth-bound books in this library that are arranged in wooden and aluminium racks. The collection includes volumes of poetry and history of everything that happened before the 1950s.  “The library is still closed for the public. Outsiders are not allowed to read the books until every book is catalogued. Readers need to wait for the official inaugural,” said Azam.

According to the stone foundation laid outside the building, the memorial library was inaugurated by the then President of India, Zakir Hussain, in 1967. “Nizamat Jung had collected a large number of books for his knowledge and reference. He was a poet who loved history, culture, and education,” said Anuradha Reddy, convenor, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). 

Nizamat Jung Bahadur studied Law from the Cambridge University and served as a judge in Parbhani court in Nanded besides Chief Justice of Hyderabad Deccan High Court. The cornerstone says Nizamat Jung Bahadur was a “Poet and Statesman.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamat Jung Library reopen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp