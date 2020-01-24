Home Cities Hyderabad

Male leopards may stray in search of new territory after being chased: Telangana Forest official

Leopards straying from their territory and into the city might be result of other leopards trying to show dominance. 

Leopards spotted in Bera

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leopards straying from their territory and into the city might be a result of other leopards trying to show dominance. “Leopards are solitary and territorial animals. Often, when young male leopards reach sexual maturity, they are chased away by adult male leopards, who are trying to assert their dominance. This often leads them to stray away from the occupied territory and to find a new territory of their own,” said A Sankaran, Deputy Conservator of Forests.  

Male leopards reach sexual maturity between 3-4 years, whereas it is 2.5 to 3 years for females. Interestingly, all the stray leopards that were caught in the city and its surroundings were male leopards. 
It took nearly five months to catch two male leopards in 2014 and 2019 from the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru. Both were aged between 5 and 6 years. “It is likely that they were chased away by other male leopards who own the hunting territory in the forest lands,” said the official. 

Ever since January 2019, many leopard sightings were reported in the peripheral areas of the city. 
“We can still see spots of rocky deciduous forest in the outskirts of the city. These habitats can offer a perfect refuge for these stray leopards. They can easily prey on stray dogs, cattle or small animals like grey rabbits,” said Sankaran. 

Also, leopards are highly intelligent and adaptive. They are cautious and difficult to trace. “The animal can noiselessly wait for hours before going near a water pool,” added the official. The human-animal conflict only occurs when the animal is wandering in search of food. No incident of attacks has been reported so far. “But if the rapid, disorganised, urbanisation continues, more leopards will disperse from forests into urban habitats,” he said. 

