Man jumps in front of Bijapur Passenger train in Hyderabad, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a man in his mid-30s allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the Bijapur Passenger on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Selay Sinku, belonging to Jharkhand. The deceased person’s name and details were found when the personnel inspected the body found on the railway tracks and found his Aadhaar card from the wallet.

Meanwhile, in another incident, one unidentified man was found lying on the railway tracks in Bolaram on Tuesday night. Though he was taken to hospital, the man succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Cops suspect that the victim died after he fell from a moving train.