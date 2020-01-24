Three Hyderabad missing kids fled due to exam stress, suspect police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kushaiguda police, investigating the case of missing of three Class X students from AS Rao Nagar, have roughly located them in Andhra Pradesh. The police suspect that they had fled their homes owing to examination stress. Inquiries revealed that the missing children had just completed their pre-final examinations at their school and were under pressure due to their tight schedules.

As one of the missing boys had his father’s mobile on him, the police are trying to locate their movements by tracking the same. It was found that they had taken a train from Secunderabad Railway Station.

The investigation has so far revealed that the three boys, before leaving their homes, had taken cash with them; one of them had even taken a few gold ornaments. Their parents, meanwhile, are still clueless about the reasons for their disappearance.