15 persons detained for bid to stage anti-CAA protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS many as 15 persons were taken into custody at Moghalpura when they attempted to stage a Shaheen Bagh-like protest on the premises of a private property in the early hours of Friday. As police detained the protesters, tension prevailed in the area with many alleging ‘police excesses’.

The protest began on Thursday evening, when a few women, including activist Khaleeda Parveen, launched a sit-in protest under a tent on the premises of a private property. As hours went by, many women joined the struggle urging the government to withdraw the CAA and issue a stay on the NRC and NPR.

As news of the protest spread, senior police personnel, led by in-charge DCP (South Zone) Avinash Mohanty, reached the spot and asked the organisers to end the protest. Activist Shiba Minai said, "The police blocked the entrance. Nobody was being allowed inside or permitted to leave. The police told us that they had received intel that the protests may turn into a law and order discourse."

However, the activists felt that it was the presence of the police that was creating the tension. The skirmish continued until the early hours of Friday and a few protesters were briefly detained by the police. Earlier, a few protesters were detained after they decided to stage a protest in front of BJP office in Nampally.

Minai, who was present at the site, alleged, "The police were aggressive. There were no women officers. I was resisting the detention of youngsters. The police put a rope around my waist and pulled me aside."

DJS chief Maulana Naseeruddin detained

Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat chief Maulana Naseeruddin and president MA Majeed were detained by the city police and shifted to Amberpet police station while they were taking out a rally from Masjid Ujal-e-Shah at Saidabad after the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the State and parts of Andhra Pradesh pledged not to fill NPR and NRC forms. The oath was administered by anti-CAA JAC convenor Mustaq Malik at Mecca Masjid