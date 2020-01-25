Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM's January 25 rally shifted to Khilwat grounds in Hyderabad

Replying to a query, special counsel S Sharath Kumar said that the State received alerts from the Ministry of Home Affairs and has already discussed the sensitive issue with Central agencies.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asad Uddin Owaisi. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asad Uddin Owaisi. (File Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While refusing to allow protest rallies, the Telangana High Court on Friday permitted the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC), with certain conditions, to hold its meeting at Khilwat grounds near Charminar in Old City. 

The court was not convinced with the permission orders given by the city Police Commissioner and termed it as ‘vague’. In the police permission orders, there is no mention about the number of speakers who address the proposed meeting, volume of the loud speakers, flag hoisting issue and so on, the Court pointed out.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the order in the petition filed by T Uma Mahendra, resident of Petla Burj, Hyderabad, who submitted that the grant of permission to the proposed protest and demonstration at a sensitive place like Charminar would disturb public harmony and create law and order problems. 

He sought directions to restrain the UMAC and AIMIM from organizing a midnight protest rally and meeting on Jan 25 against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Two more petitions were filed on the same issue by Swamy Vivekananda Youth Welfare Association and others.

During the course of the hearing, the judge observed that, "If the police force is deployed at the proposed meeting on the midnight of Jan 25, which will carry on to  Jan 26 which is Republic Day, the police have to make foolproof security arrangements. If the personnel are put to such strenuous conditions of work, they will slip into frustration and it may affect their performance. Moreover, police personnel are also entitled for sufficient rest because the Constitution gives them the right. The State should be considerate towards the police personnel while deputing them on different tasks."

Replying to a query, special counsel S Sharath Kumar said that the State received alerts from the Ministry of Home Affairs and has already discussed the sensitive issue with Central agencies.

Based on the alerts, the organisers were told to change the venue of the public meeting to Khilwat grounds. Police personnel from the CID, task force and special branch have been roped in to thwart any untoward incidents. The organisers were asked to stick to the number of participants as furnished before the police authorities, he added.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the special counsel, the judge referred to the Jan 10 meeting held by the same organisers wherein the police failed to control the gathering of around one lakh people. The judge cautioned the State government and the police to abide by the orders of the court.  

The judge made it clear that there should not be any bike rallies, or flag hoisting, and that the volume of the speakers should be in consonance with the SC guidelines. The number of participants should not be more than 3500, and the meeting timings have been restricted from 6 pm to 11 pm.

No permission for bike rally

Permission has not been accorded for any bike rally or for hoisting flags. No more than 3500 people have been allowed to gather  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM UMAC Khilwat grounds AIMIM rally Telangana High Court
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp