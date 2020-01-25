Home Cities Hyderabad

Bhagyalakshmi Mandir costs Hyderabad's Charminar a nomination to the World Heritage Site list

The temple’s Garbha Griha uses the Charminar wall as common back wall and its back side walls are cutting into the structure on the south-eastern minar and this is causing various conservation issues.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

According to ASI, there is no space between Bhagyalakshmi Mandir and Charminar

According to ASI, there is no space between Bhagyalakshmi Mandir and Charminar.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If there were any doubts, then this statement, in the form of an affidavit, by Archaelogical Survey of India should make it clear and official: Bhagyalakshmi Mandir cost Charminar UNESCO’s World Heritage Site nomination.

The ASI said as much in a counter-affidavit filed against a writ petition, which was filed by a trustee of Bhagyalakshmi Mandir in October 2019, requesting the State High Court’s permission for ‘replacing of worn out canopy or pandal’ over the temple.

In the counter affidavit dated December 20, 2019, the ASI, while urging the High Court to deny permission, said, “....(Charminar) is of immense historical importance to the State... and it was earlier proposed to be nominated to be given the status of World Heritage Site but was rejected because of this (the temple) and such other structures in its vicinity.” The ASI termed the contention of petitioner Shashikala that there was adequate gap between the temple and Charminar as ‘false and incorrect”.

"The temple’s Garbha Griha uses the Charminar wall as common back wall and its back side walls are cutting into the structure on the south-eastern minar and there is no space at all left between the two structures and this is causing various conservation issues," the ASI said.

It is important to note that the ASI has time and again maintained that Bhagyalaxmi Mandir is an illegal structure and has also opposed the erection of a pandal around the temple. Terming the pandal and the temple as ‘affecting the visual and structural integrity of Charminar’, ASI said, “The pandal should be temporary and only permitted during festivities. Now the pandal has become a permanent feature of the temple.”

The petition was filed in October before Dasara festival after the board of the temple felt that it was necessary for the tarpaulin cover and bamboo beams of the pandal to be changed. The board had said that since devotees could not enter the temple and had to stand outside, it was necessary for the pandal and the covers to be repaired.

The High Court then passed an interim order and allowed the replacement of the old tarapulin on the condition that the existing size would not be disturbed and the pandal or tarpulin would not be extended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaelogical Survey of India Bhagyalakshmi Mandir Charminar UNESCO World Heritage Site
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp