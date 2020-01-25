Home Cities Hyderabad

Different art forms under one roof

Published: 25th January 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  DHI Artspace, the art gallery in  Ameerpet, turned five recently. The gallery has hosted several art exhibitions to celebrate  young and upcoming artists from different parts of the country.

Now the art space has more to offer through Dhi Art Collective, an initiative by the gallery to bring together lec-dems, science talks, workshops, discussions, performances by artists, historians, archaeologists, poets, musicians, dancers, designers, sculptors, designers among other experts from different fields. The inaugural session of this new platform saw an interesting evening on Ikebana.

Rekha Reddy the city-based  Master of the Ohara School of Ikebana conducted a demonstration ‘The Essence of Aesthetics in Ikebana’ presenting flower arrangements with lights and shadows. Arranging baby’s breath in clear-glass vases she demonstrated arrangement of leaves and flowers on wooden panels which has had dis-assembled from a chair. The flowers kept falling to which she added, “Ikebana demands patience and time.

Patience is a virtue which we are losing in this fast-moving world where everything is available in an instant be it coffee or noodles.”  She had put on display several other floral arrangements some of which required huge space but had a calming effect on the senses. The next sessions focus on printmaking workshops and an art exhibition ‘Metaphor: The Magic it holds’ by three artists. 

Dhi Art Collective, a new initiative by Dhi Artspace, will now bring together a series of lec-dems, talks, exhibitions, poetry performances, workshops

