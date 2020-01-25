Five-year-old boy crushed to death near Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy died after he accidentally came under the wheels of a car at Malkajgiri of Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday.

According to police, a car that was entering the cellar of an apartment ran over the child, killing him on the spot. The victim, identified as Chakali Tharun, is the son of a migrant couple from Mahabubnagar district. According to Malkajgiri police, Chakali Rangappa and Chakali Mahadevi, hailing from Mahabubnagar district, migrated to the city along with their two children a few years ago.

They worked at an apartment, Venkat Plaza, in Anand Bagh under the police limits of Malkajgiri. It is learnt that the boy was crushed to death at around 9.30am on Friday. He died after the car that was driven by one J Manohar Sudhakar, a resident of the apartment, rammed the boy.