Hyderabad: 15 kids injured as auto overturns

HYDERABAD: At least 15 schoolchildren escaped with minor injuries when the auto in which they were travelling, overturned at Chowdaryguda near Shadnagar, on Friday. Three students were injured and the remaining escaped with bruises, police said.

According to police, the auto driver Goverdhan, aged 25, couldn’t control the vehicle when he applied a sudden brake after spotting a dog in the middle of the road. As a result, the auto, which was moving over 40 km/hour overturned, throwing the children on to the road.

The injured were rushed to Shadnagar Government Hospital. The auto was ferrying 15 students when the incident happened. “A case under Section 337 of IPC (endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the auto driver, who is also undergoing treatment,” said MD Sayeed, Chowdariguda sub-inspector. He added that they will arrest the driver once he is discharged from hospital.