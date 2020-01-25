Hyderabad activist writes to HC over encroachment on Hussainsagar Full Tank Level

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based activist Lubna Sarwath wrote to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court urging him to take action against an illegal construction being taken up inside the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Hussainsagar. The ‘encroached’ land is located close to the Sanjeeviah Park.

In her mail, Sarwath attached photographs of the alleged encroachment, along with coordinates of the location and its geotagged image captured on Google Earth. She pointed out that the lake area has been landfilled and a tarred road has been laid.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court had recently pulled up GHMC officials over the poor maintenance of lakes in the city. Sarwath sought the eviction of encroachment, restoration of the area for improving rain water inflow and a proceeding against the government agencies and officials concerned for permitting the encroachment.

Speaking to Express, Sarwath said, "When I reached the encroached piece of land, it was barricaded. However, I managed to click pictures of roads being laid inside and structures constructed. The government agencies meant to protect the lake has turned a blind eye to the ongoing encroachment."