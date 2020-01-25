Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospital told to pay Rs 1 lakh for medical negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-II has held a city-based hospital, Koya Health Care at Jubilee Hills, guilty of negligence in treating a 40-year-old patient and directed the private clinical establishment to pay Rs  1 lakh as compensation along with a refund of Rs 97,000 for his medical bill.

According to the complainant, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Dwaraka Nagar,  was suffering from haemorrhoids and multiple fissures. To get it treated he approached the Koya hospital on November 20, 2017, where Naveen Kumar was asked to undergo a minor and painless surgery. He was told that soon after the surgery he would be able to go back home the same day.

However, the complainant claimed that after the surgery his pain and suffering had increased, following which Naveen Kumar approached Yashoda hospital and had to undergo another surgery for the same problem that he suffered from.

It is learnt that due to the negligence in the treatment at Koya hospital, the patient  developed infection after surgery.

The forum said that after looking at the evidence, it may be concluded that the hospital had been negligent while treating the patient.

The forum had directed the hospital to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for causing mental agony and suffering to the patient and an additional Rs 97,500, the amount he spent on his second surgery at Yashoda hospital.

