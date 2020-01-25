Hyderabad: TSRTC driver lauded for route inputs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is now recognising the efforts of individual drivers in improving the efficiency and operations of the organisation. With regard to this, they felicitated Sarwar Hussain, a driver from Farooqnagar bus depot who connects Uppuguda to Secunderabad.

What got him the appreciation was the fact that he brought in a pre-recorded mike set for the bus, which automatically and continuously makes announcements of the bus routes to come in. The PSA gives route inputs, route course and stop alerts, making it a hit among passengers.

"The facility has drawn more passengers. This way he is generating additional revenue and also winning passenger loyalty," noted an official release from RTC appreciating the efforts of Hussain. The corporation will now facilitate the driver with a cash prize and letter of appreciation for his innovation.