Hyderabad youth reflect hope and confidence on the 'Future of India'

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Republic Day, the youth of Hyderabad express their views and hopes for a ‘New India’ Shrutika, an expressive poet from Youngistaan Foundation when asked about what does she feel about the future of India, she conveys, "I look forward to a country where there is no polarization, where brothers don’t kill brothers in the name of caste, creed or language! The India of my dream would be a place where the parents don’t have to keep calling their beloved daughters to ensure that they’ll reach home safe.

A country where the farmers are paid enough respect for they are the ones who are the backbone of our society. According to me, Hyderabad which is widely known for its open minded people, a pleasant weather and excellent quality of food makes it the best city to live in.

Hyder Ali, advocate from High Court of Telangana shares his views on an ideal country he wishes to see. “India is a developing country, aren’t you tired of listening to this? The priorities set for the country at present are irrelevant, instead the focus should be on economic growth, climate crisis, clean air, etc. India is a secular state, then how is the implementation of an Act like NRC/CAA is justified? No Act can interfere with the Preamble. Jay Bolsonaro,

President of Brazil who have passed some controversial statements, the sole cause of deforestation and a corrupt politician will be India’s guest this coming Republic Day. Is this the idea of India we are looking forward to?” Ranjana Verma, a journalism student and NCC Cadet from Loyola Academy disapproves of Modi government and indicates them for the downfall of our country at present. She fears that by the next seven years, India may drop down to the status of an under developed country.

"The recent attack on our JNU students, or be it mob lynching, cornering minorities, etc if such instances continue to happen, then it will only lead to a ridiculous future of our country. There is dominance of Hindutva, and in the manner it’s being imposed that is putting our country’s democracy in danger," adds Ranjana.

Arshdeep Bhardwaj, the 20-year old CEO of online platform ‘Crivly’ stresses on the importance of youth’s participation to shape the future of the country. "If you ask me which country has the most freedom of expression in the world, I believe it is India. In our country, we have great leaders to put us on the path of development and huge opportunity and support for young entrepreneurs.There are many government policies that are being launched for entrepreneurial development but not many are taking advantage of these. As the youth of this country, we should constantly innovate and challenge the status quo to rise on the path of development," he says.

Kiranmaye Kothapalli, a creative artist who has received the Balratna Award and an entry in the LIMCA Book of World Records for her art feels that the problem lies in not understanding the vast diversity of the country. “There will be development only when people understand and work beyond the barriers of religion, caste and language,” she says.

Raj Arjun, the founder of V-Zone Dance Academy has strong views about the ignorance of the young generation towards the general affairs in the country. "We are constantly blaming the government and political parties for all the wrongdoings around us. But are we really doing our job as the young citizens of India? We have the power to express and protest but do we care enough as a generation? Development will occur only when the country’s youth stands up together to constantly question the laws and decisions of the government. Most of us do not even take the effort of educating ourselves and blindly follow what we see on social media. This mindset has to change. The country will develop only when the youth is consciously taking steps to become more responsible."

This Republic Day, we present you the voices of vigorous youth of Hyderabad who reflect hope and confidence on the 'Future of India'.