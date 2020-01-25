Man booked for razing wall of Mah Laqa Bai tomb in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri police registered a case recently against a man for demolishing the compound wall of Mah Laqa Bai tomb complex at Moula Ali and constructing an illegal structure on the premises. The case was registered on Wednesday after assistant director C Madhavi approached the police regarding the same and pointed out that the tomb complex was a protected monument of the department.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an official from Heritage Telangana office during a routine inspection at the Mah Laqa Bai tomb complex, found that a man named Mohammed Suleiman had allegedly started an illegal construction on the southeast corner by demolishing an old compound of the wall.

Speaking to Express, the assistant director said, "Up to 20 feet of the compound wall had been demolished. No permission was taken from the department." Pillars were raised for construction of the house.

Meanwhile, a complaint of trespassing and damage to the property was registered. Mah Laqa Bai, a courtesan, poet, dancer and advisor in the courts of the Nizams, built the tomb after the death of her mother in 1792.