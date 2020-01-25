Home Cities Hyderabad

SC judge rescues himself from hearing case on Hyderabad's Errum Manzil

The registry is directed to list the matter before an appropriate Bench after obtaining permission of the Chief Justice of India.

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice R Subhash Reddy of the Supreme Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a case filed by senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri, president of Hyderabad Zindabad NGO, challenging the constitutional validity of Telangana Heritage Act, 2017.

The case will now be placed before the appropriate bench for adjudication. When the case came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Justice R Subhash Reddy, the latter who belongs to Telangana State recused himself.

The registry is directed to list the matter before an appropriate Bench after obtaining permission of the Chief Justice of India. The petitioner earlier challenged the Act before the division bench of Telangana High Court.

He challenged the State Cabinet’s decision dated June 18, 2019 to demolish 150-yearold Errum Manzil building and to construct a new State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council complex in its place. He sought court directions to the State government to protect and conserve the monuments set out under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient, Historical Monument and Remains Site Act, 1960.

The State government had claimed that Errum Manzil building was not a heritage structure as per the Telangana Heritage (Protection, preservation, conservation and maintenance) Act, 2017 and that it has deleted the Regulation 13 for the purpose. In September, 2019, the High Court set aside the Cabinet decision and partly allowed the petitioner’s case. The journalist then moved the Supreme Court.

