SMS alerts on power outages in Hyderabad don't reach people

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There can be numerous reasons for power outages in the city. The outage can be scheduled (maintenance-related) or unscheduled (accidental disruptions). Regardless of the reasons, it is the responsibility of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to notify customers. But several customers in the city complain that they are not receiving SMS alerts about unscheduled power cuts.

“My mobile number is registered with the TSSPDCL. Yet, I don’t receive updates on unscheduled power outages,” says Shiva, a resident of Langar Houz, who owns a photo-copier machine shop. "Although power outages are relatively less compared to previous times, it is always better to be notified in advance," he says. "Sometimes I get updates on scheduled maintenance works but I have not received any update during unscheduled outages," says Shiva.

TSSPDCL has indexed over 60 lakh mobile numbers from 55 lakh registered consumers in Hyderabad. "Every time there is a power outage, scheduled or unscheduled customers are notified about it," a TSSPDCL official who wished not to be named said.

"We send the location and disruption data to Urja Mitra - a project initiated by the Ministry of Power. They send the SMS to customers in advance if there are scheduled maintenance works. In the case of unscheduled disruptions, customers are notified about the issue and the time it will take for the company to rectify it. We not only send the SMSes but reach customers through their Facebook and Twitter accounts," said the official.

“Our job is to notify Urja Mitra about the issue. They forward the SMS to registered consumers in the locality. In case the information about a power cut is not received, it is not updated, and the SMS is not sent,” the official said.

TSSPDCL officials are also mulling over Whatsapp updates for power cuts and bill alerts, said official sources.