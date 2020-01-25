TRS will push Hyderabad into the ICU: BJP leader Karuna Gopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Karuna Gopal on Friday criticised Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao for pitching Hyderabad as an investment destination to pharmaceutical companies at the World Economic Forum at Davos which concluded recently.

She pointed out that most lakes and water bodies in the State were highly polluted due to effluents being released from pharmaceutical companies and were home to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Gopal said that the apathy of the TRS government towards protecting the environment will push Hyderabad ‘into the ICU’ and will make the ‘Bhagya Nagaram’ into a ‘Daurbhagya Nagaram’.

She said that at a time when the High Court of Telangana and the National Green Tribunal were pulling up the TRS government for neglecting the protection of lakes in the city, KTR was busy hard-selling Hyderabad to pharma companies in Davos. She also alleged that there was no monitoring of effluents being released by more than 200 pharmaceutical companies.