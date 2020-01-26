Decoding the agenda behind Aadhaar card

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Author Reetika Khera said that she often wonders if she should replace the word ‘dissent’ with ‘deceit’ in the title of her book ‘Dissent on Aadhaar: Big Data Meets Big Brother.’ A social economist, Reetika spoke about how a simple action like downloading a new app and giving it permissions can cause havoc in our lives. She was in conversation with Arun Mohan Sukumar, author of ‘Midnight’s Machines: A Political History of Technology in India’, in a panel session titled ‘Politics, Technology and Governance’ moderated by Srinivas Kodali as part of HLF.

“I am not sure if issuing a document such as Aadhaar has really made a difference to those who receive their essential supplies through the Public Distribution Schemes. I don’t see how the person manning the counter who could force them to sign a document stating they have received 25 kg of rice even though they received just 10 will now do it any differently with the Aadhaar swipe.” Aadhar was all about good packaging and clever branding with a feel-good factor but with powerful propaganda, to keep tabs on us, she said.

Arun talked about facial recognition and face tagging software. “The right to privacy is severely being compromised in the digital age and we need to understand how this powerful system can be turned into a servant, and not a master for best results.” Reetika warned, “They may look like information silos, but when merged, they have the power to empty your bank account.”

