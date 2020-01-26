Four managers of infamous Mamata Old Age Home arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Keesara police on Saturday arrested four managers of the Mamata Old Age Home for running a Psychiatric Rehabilitation Centre illegally. They were also accused of torturing the inmates and keeping some of them in shackles and beating them.

Police with the support of revenue, Woman and Child Welfare Department and Sakhi counselling centre, had one Friday rescued 83 inmates including 52 men and 21 woman inmates from the home. Five men were handed over to their families, while the others were shifted to other homes in the city.

The arrested persons include Kalalparthi Bharathi, Kokkilagedda Elizabeth, Kalaparthy Venkateswara Rao and Lankapally Venkateshwar Rao. Inquiries revealed that Bharathi along with others started the home.

While they have obtained permission from the Registrar of Societies to run an old age home by providing good accommodation and hygienic food along with professional caretakers and time medication to the inmates, the accused instead started running rehabilitation centre by admitting psychiatric and mentally disturbed persons.

They confined the inmates with chains and beat them with sticks. Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons, DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy said. The issue came into light on Friday after some of the inmates escaped from the home and informed the neighbours, who alerted the police. Further investigation is underway.