No information on Telangana’s MBBS students in China

Hundreds of students from Telangana are pursuing their MBBS in various medical colleges in China, including cities such as Wuhan that have been under lockdown over the Coronavirus scare.

Published: 26th January 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Coronavirus cases were first reported from Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hundreds of students from Telangana are pursuing their MBBS in various medical colleges in China, including cities such as Wuhan that have been under lockdown over the Coronavirus scare. However, there exists no clear information on their well-being. Private educational consultancies that take up responsibility of sending these students to China when contacted, refused to share any information with regards to well-being of students. 

Speaking to Express, HM Prasad, from one of the consultancies said, “None of our students study in the Hubei province where Wuhan is located. None of the student’s parents have approached us. Everything is fine.” When asked how many students approach his consultancy for an MBBS in China, Prasad said, “Close to 100 students each year.” Many other consultancies refused to share information regarding students studying in China claiming confidentiality clauses, however, they assured that students are fine without offering an explanation of how they know.  

Dr N Vani, special officer from the State’s Directorate of Medical Education when asked if there is any State government plan to connect with or track Telangana based students in China, said, “We haven’t received any such request yet. If we get orders from higher officials, we will look into the matter.” 

