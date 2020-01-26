Home Cities Hyderabad

Police foil University of Hyderabad students' 'save the Constitution' march

Published: 26th January 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The police detained a group of students of the University of Hyderabad on Sunday when they tried to take out march to 'save the Constitution' to mark the Republic Day.

Police stopped the students at the main gate as they wanted to march to Ambedkar statue at Masjid Banda near the university.

The march was called by the students' union of the University with the slogan "Uphold Constitution, Defeat Manu".

Holding the national flag and Ambedkar's portraits, they started the march from within the campus and tried to go out of the campus to the Ambedkar statue at Masjid Banda.

However, the Cyberabad Police stopped them at the main gate of the university, saying that there was no permission for the march.

Raising slogans of 'Telangana police go back', "Inquilab Zindabad", "Manuvad ho barbad" and 'Long live students' unity' they squatted near the gate.

The police personnel then detained the students and whisked them away in the police vehicles.

