Three missing kids traced in Maha, handed over to parents

Published: 26th January 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three teenagers belonging to AS Rao Nagar who went missing on Tuesday have been traced.  Police said that the boys had first gone to Tirupati and from there they were travelling to Mumbai when they found them at Solapur. The children were handed over to their families on Friday.

According to Kushaiguda police, the boys who left their homes on Tuesday evening, took a city bus, travelled to Kacheguda, from where they took a train to Tirupati. After spending two days in Tirupati, they decided to go to Mumbai. Their plan was to search for a job in Mumbai.

It was learnt that the children were not interested in studies and wanted to start working. Before leaving home, they also left a letter asking their parents not to search for them. On Thursday evening, they boarded a Mumbai-bound train. Midway, one of the boys called his parents from an unknown number but disconnected the call without speaking. The boys were handed over to Kushaiguda police who went to Solapur. 

