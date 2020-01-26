Home Cities Hyderabad

‘You can get everything in Indian jails’

“From Ayurvedic massages to curated meals, you can get them all in an Indian prison, if you have the money.

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “From Ayurvedic massages to curated meals, you can get them all in an Indian prison, if you have the money. Money speaks,” said Sunetra Choudhury, senior journalist and author of ‘Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous’ in conversation with journalist Uma Sudhir along with Sunil Gupta, author of ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’.

 At a panel session titled ‘Tales from Tihar’, the conversation touched upon how the rich and mighty can get away with anything, including murder, in India. “For those who live below poverty line, prison is a treasure trove of opportunity to earn. They find the prison, which has timely food and free medicare, a better place than the civil society,” said Sunetra. Sunil spoke about how meditation can be used as a tool for transformation in Indian jails. He spoke about a Norwegian inmate who was on trial and how meditation made him confess to his crime. 

