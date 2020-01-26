Youth threw body to depict it as suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a 17-year-old Inter student was murdered by 21-year-old youth, Mohammed Shoeb, Chilkalguda police recorded his confession. Shoeb said he killed her after an hour-long argument with her.

He said he knew the victim for nine years and had a relationship with her. But he grew jealous and suspicious when she began avoiding him. On Friday, he went to her residence and they both went up to the terrace. After a heated argument, the victim tried to leave, and an enraged Shoeb hit her with a sharp stone. “After killing the girl, Shoeb wanted to depict it as a suicide and threw her body off the terrace. Police obtained clues based on his mobile number location and identified him.