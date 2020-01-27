19-year-old drunk biker dies in accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old biker, who was allegedly riding under the influence of alcohol, died in an accident at Dundigal in Cyberabad on Saturday night. His two friends, who were riding pillion, sustained injuries. According to the police, P Sai, an Inter student, along with his friends Vishnu and Krupakar were going to have food at Suraram colony on Saturday. Midway, Sai lost control of the bike and it rammed into a wall on the roadside. As a result, all three fell from the bike and received multiple injuries.

Passersby noticed them and shifted them to hospital. While Sai was declared brought dead, the other two boys are said to be under observation. Police said speeding led to the accident. Further investigation is underway, they said.