By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old auto driver, who entered into an argument with his friend over a money dispute, was found dead in Falaknuma police limits on Sunday. It is learnt that the miscreants stabbed him to death and abandoned his body.

The deceased has been identified as Azam, a resident of Bibi-Ka-Chashma. The police said that Azam took `30,000 as loan from his friend, one Jamel. However, when Jamel demanded Azam to return the amount, the latter failed, over which a fight had broken out.