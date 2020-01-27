Ditch queues, check in your luggage at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To reduce check-in queues, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, along with IndiGo airlines, has introduced Self Bag Drop (SBD) machines at the domestic departures terminal.

On Sunday, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), SGK Kishore, along with the key officials from IndiGo and GHIAL, gave demonstrations of the SBD machine.

Passengers of domestic flights can now print out their boarding pass and baggage tags from any of the self check-in kiosks and proceed to drop their baggage at the SBD machines. The facility is currently available only for IndiGo passengers, but will subsequently be extended to passengers of all other domestic airlines.